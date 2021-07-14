Parliament to convene extraordinary session
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on July 15 at the initiative of the government.
The session will kick off at 11:00.
4 legislative initiatives are on the agenda.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
