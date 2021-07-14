Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of serviceman killed from Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Samvel Alaverdyan has been killed from the shot fired by the Azerbaijani side in the morning of July 14, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

“The Defense Ministry of Armenia shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the families, relatives and co-servicemen of the killed serviceman”, the statement says.

An incident occurred in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at around 10:30, July 14. The Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to carry out fortification works with the use of engineering equipment aimed at advancing their military positions.

After the counter-actions of the Armenian side to stop these works, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire towards the Armenian positions. A serviceman of the Armenian armed forces received a fatal gunshot wound as a result of the shootout. The Azerbaijani side also has losses.

“The defense ministry of Armenia strongly condemns this provocation of the Azerbaijani side and warns that it will receive a tough response. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full responsibility for the further escalation of the situation”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan