Armenian President offers condolences to Iraqi counterpart over fatal hospital fire

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Iraq Barham Salih over the fatal fire at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriya, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter the Armenian President extended condolences to Iraq’s President and the families of the victims, and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

At least 92 people have died after a fire in a Covid isolation ward at a hospital in the Iraqi city of Nasiriya, BBC reported.

Police say the fire at al-Hussein hospital started when sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank, causing it to explode.

More than 100 people were injured in the blaze.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan