Armenia’s Chief of General Staff, Russia’s Deputy Chief of General Staff discuss agenda of negotiations

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan received the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Istrakov, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Russian Armed Forces’ delegation has arrived in Armenia aimed at holding negotiations on the sidelines of the Armenian-Russian bilateral military cooperation.

During the meeting the Armenian and Russian sides discussed the agenda of negotiations and outlined the scale and directions of the upcoming works.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan