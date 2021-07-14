Artsakh denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on firing in direction of Shushi

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry claiming that the units of the Defense Army have opened fire from machine guns and rifles at the Azerbaijani positions on the outskirts of Shushi on July 13, at around 21:34-21:45.

“The Defense Army units, adhering to the agreements reached, continue observing the ceasefire regime and do not take destabilizing actions”, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan presented details from the shooting reported near Shushi overnight July 13. “I have contacted the competent authorities to find out what had happened. I was informed that shots were fired from firearms into the air, but were no targeted fires. Our Armed Forces have taken appropriate precautionary measures as a result of which the shots by the Azerbaijani side have stopped. At this moment no consequences have been reported according to our examination”, he said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan