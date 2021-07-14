Pashinyan expects more effective and decisive actions from Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today introduced new Chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan to the Committee’s Board members and staff, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

Pashinyan thanked former chairman of the Committee Hayk Grigoryan for the works done in the past three years. “I want to state that I highly value Mr. Grigoryan’s professional and human characteristics and must note that we have already had a talk, and Mr. Grigoryan’s potential will be included in the public administration system. We will discuss this issue in the future and will make a decision”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He congratulated Argishti Kyaramyan on appointment to the respective position. “After the 2021, June 20 snap parliamentary elections, we are entering into a new stage and the uniqueness of that stage is the following: the citizens of Armenia gave a mandate to the leadership to establish a dictatorship of law and right in Armenia. In these new conditions I expect more effective actions from the Investigative Committee, more decisive and special actions aimed at satisfying the expectations of the people.

Of course, a very important work has been done, but we need to work constantly to ensure the efficiency of preliminary investigation, its course and effective outcomes. I hope this work will be done under the leadership of Mr. Kyaramyan”, Pashinyan said, wishing success to the new chairman.

In his turn Argishti Kyaramyan thanked the caretaker PM and the government for trusting this responsible position to him. He also thanked the former chairman for the joint work.

“Mr. Prime Minister, I assure you that each task set before the Investigative Committee will be solved quickly, effectively and in accordance with the law”, Argishti Kyaramyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan