Armenian President congratulates France’s Macron on National Day

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron on the National Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“I warmly congratulate you and address my best wishes to you and the good people of France on the occasion of the National Day.

The centuries-old friendship of Armenia and France, the unique relations between our countries, the high-level political dialogue and mutual trust are a huge potential for the further development of the Armenian-French cooperation.

Armenia values France’s consistent efforts and in particular your personal contribution as the leader of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country in the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, for the benefit of the establishment of peace and stability in our region.

I hope with joint efforts we will enrich the Armenian-French comprehensive agenda with new ideas and initiatives.

Dear Mr. President,

I am full of hope that in the nearest future we will have a chance to examine concrete cooperation programs which we had discussed at various occasions. I would like to specifically highlight ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) presidential initiative, food safety, creation of club of small and successful states, the regional economic cooperation between the International Organization of La Francophonie and the Eurasian Economic Union.

I wish you a lot of energy and success, and to the good people of France – progress and welfare”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan