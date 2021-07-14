Armenian serviceman killed from Azerbaijani shooting on border

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. An incident occurred in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at around 10:30, July 14, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to carry out fortification works with the use of engineering equipment aimed at advancing their military positions.

After the counter-actions of the Armenian side to stop these works, the Azerbaijani servicemen opened fire towards the Armenian positions. A serviceman of the Armenian armed forces received a fatal gunshot wound as a result of the shootout. The Azerbaijani side also has losses.

“The defense ministry of Armenia strongly condemns this provocation of the Azerbaijani side and warns that it will receive a tough response. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the full responsibility for the further escalation of the situation”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan