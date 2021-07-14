Armenian President visits French Embassy to congratulate on National Day

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited today the Embassy of France in Yerevan to congratulate on the occasion of the National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte and in the person of him the friendly people of France on the state holiday, wishing success and constant development.

During the talk President Sarkissian and Ambassador Lacôte discussed the development of the Armenian-French unique and warm relations, the prospective directions of cooperation and exchanged views on the post-war situation, the regional affairs.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan