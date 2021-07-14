Pashinyan congratulates Macron on National Day of France

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic on the National Day of France, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“Honorable Mr. President, Dear Emmanuel,

On behalf of the Armenian people and on my own behalf, I hereby extend my most cordial congratulations to you and to the friendly French people on your country’s National Day.

More than two centuries ago the French people rallied around the value axis of freedom, equality and brotherhood, paving the way for the European civilization’s victorious march towards the future marked by human rights and democratic values. Today, reaffirming their strong commitment to the same everlasting values, the people of Armenia continues to strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law in the country.

It is undeniable that as underpinned by common values and a centuries-old friendship, the Armenian-French bilateral relations stand out by their privileged character. The privileged political dialogue between our two countries allows us to successfully cooperate on many programs and issues of mutual interest.

In the context of the tragic events that took place last year, Armenia sincerely appreciates the unbiased position of friendly France and the assistance provided to Armenia and Artsakh. Once again, France and the French people backed us in this difficult historical period.

Armenia highly values you country’s strong commitment, as a Minsk Group co-chair, to brokering a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. We appreciate France’s efforts to return Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and safeguard the Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

I look forward to hosting you in Armenia in the near future as part of a state visit.

Dear Mr. President,

On this festive day, which symbolizes the French people’s unity and heroic history, I wish you good health, unbreakable will and ever new achievements in all your undertakings, as well as peace and prosperity – to the French people.”