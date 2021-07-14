Artsakh Ombudsman presents details from shooting near Shushi

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan has presented details from the shooting reported near Shushi overnight July 13.

“I have contacted the competent authorities to find out what had happened. I was informed that shots were fired from firearms into the air, but were no targeted fires. Our Armed Forces have taken appropriate precautionary measures as a result of which the shots by the Azerbaijani side have stopped. At this moment no consequences have been reported according to our examination”, he said on Facebook.

