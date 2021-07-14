LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-21

LONDON, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.97% to $2492.50, copper price down by 0.43% to $9345.00, lead price down by 0.54% to $2301.50, nickel price up by 1.31% to $18784.00, tin price up by 1.03% to $32291.00, zinc price down by 0.07% to $2934.00, molybdenum price down by 0.11% to $41293.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.