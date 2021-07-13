Armenian Government will continue supporting football development – Pashinyan receives leadership of Football Federation

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan and Armen Nikoghosyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan noted that football one of the spheres where the people see real and significant changes. ‘’I have no note that the Government salutes those changes, because they lead to very important results. It’s also important to note that in an extremely hard period for our country the National Football Team became the forerunner of returning positive emotions to our country and people with its victories’’, Pashinyan said, highlighting the development of football infrastructures and noting that the Government will support initiatives aimed at the development of football as much as possible.

Armen Melikbekyan thanked Nikol Pashinyan and noted that the FFA has strategy for the period until 2025 and their goal is to reach the final of the World or European Championship in 2022-2024.

‘’Of course, this will not be possible with the potential of only the football federation and we are thankful for the assistance now and in the future’’, Melikbekyan said, emphasizing that by now the National Team of Armenia has recorded unprecedented results.

Nikol Pashinyan and the leadership of the FFA discussed the programs aimed at the development of football.