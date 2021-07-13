Armenian Defense Minister received Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received the delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, Colonel-General Sergei Istrakov on July 13, who have arrived in Armenia to participate in regular negotiations in the sidelines of the Armenian-Russian bilateral military cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the MoD Armenia, Sergei Istrakov informed Vagharshak Harutyunyan about the directions and scale of the upcoming works, as well as outlines the issues to be discussed. During the meeting the Defense Minister of Armenia indicated the issues of utmost importance for the Armenian side.