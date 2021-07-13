Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-21

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-21

YEREVAN, 13 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 496.16 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 587.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 687.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 200.69 drams to 28592.21 drams. Silver price down by 1.13 drams to 413.55 drams. Platinum price up by 249.09 drams to 17626.86 drams.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration