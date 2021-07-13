Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-21

YEREVAN, 13 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.28 drams to 496.16 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 587.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 687.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 200.69 drams to 28592.21 drams. Silver price down by 1.13 drams to 413.55 drams. Platinum price up by 249.09 drams to 17626.86 drams.