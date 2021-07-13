COVID-19: Ministry of Healthcare clarifies why foreigners so actively get vaccinated in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The queue of foreigners at a COVID-19 mobile vaccination site in downtown Yerevan is conditioned by the recent change in the vaccination policy for foreign nationals, spokesperson to the minister of healthcare of Armenia Hripsime Khachatryan told Armenpress.

“The queue is connected with the new change according to which starting from July 15 only those foreign nationals, who will spend over 10 days in Armenia, will have the right to be vaccinated here. Perhaps this is the reason that the citizens of our neigbour country are actively being vaccinated these days”, she said.

Vaccinations for foreign nationals in Armenia are free of charge. They can get vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

