Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Pashinyan chairs Security Council session

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia held a session today.

The session was chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his Office told Armenpress.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








