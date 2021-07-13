Pashinyan chairs Security Council session
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia held a session today.
The session was chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, his Office told Armenpress.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-21
- 17:14 Asian Stocks up - 13-07-21
- 16:27 COVID-19: Ministry of Healthcare clarifies why foreigners so actively get vaccinated in Armenia
- 15:21 Representatives of some parties, blocs insulted Ucom staffers: company urges to remain true to ethical norms
- 15:12 Pashinyan chairs Security Council session
- 14:47 IDBank's Visa Digital card: another key to online and contactless payments
- 13:15 Artsakh condemns visit of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan to Shushi
- 12:21 Armenia-France cooperation in heritage field enters into new stage
- 11:22 uDay at Ucom online shop: up to 80% discount for smart gadgets, devices and smartphones
- 11:16 Armenia reports 138 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:42 Constitutional Court resumes hearing over appeals on disputing June 20 election results
- 09:18 OSCE Minsk Group shows desire to restore NK negotiation process: Why Russia, US and France rejected Aliyev’s invitation?
- 09:02 European Stocks up - 12-07-21
- 09:02 US stocks up - 12-07-21
- 09:01 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-21
- 09:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-07-21
- 09:00 Oil Prices Down - 12-07-21
- 07.12-21:33 Start of renewed EU involvement - Romanian Foreign Minister refers to visit to the South Caucasus
- 07.12-20:45 Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France will always stand with Armenia – Ara Toranian
- 07.12-19:55 WHO informs about worsening situation over COVID-19
- 07.12-19:01 Eduardo Eurnekian promises large-scale investments in Armenia in a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan
- 07.12-18:30 Government set to ensure average annual economic growth of 7% in 2022-2026
- 07.12-18:12 Yerevan in the list of top five destinations of Ukrainian international airlines
- 07.12-18:06 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-07-21
- 07.12-18:06 Asian Stocks up - 12-07-21
12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 2097 times Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away
11:12, 07.07.2021
Viewed 1429 times New police patrol service launches in Yerevan
14:27, 07.09.2021
Viewed 1335 times COVID-19: Armenia to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s and Novavax vaccines in autumn
14:18, 07.10.2021
Viewed 1330 times Armenia, Iran discuss construction process of 3rd power transmission line
17:41, 07.08.2021
Viewed 1322 times Memory of legendary Armenian duduk player Jivan Gasparyan honored in Turkish Parliament