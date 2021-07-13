Armenia-France cooperation in heritage field enters into new stage

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. France stands by Armenia for the preservation and restoration of the latter’s heritage, the Embassy of France said in a statement.

This week the Embassy is organizing the first training of the National Heritage Institute for the Armenian specialists.

The training will be held at the Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts.

The course is the first stage of long-term Armenian-French cooperation in heritage field.

The program will involve a five-year training cycle for the Armenian specialists, study programs including Armenian and French specialists and students, student exchange in heritage preservation field, etc.

On the occasion of the initiative Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote said the Armenian heritage is a part of the global heritage of humanity and with such activities France stands by Armenia to ensure the preservation and valuing of its heritage.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan