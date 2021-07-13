uDay at Ucom online shop: up to 80% discount for smart gadgets, devices and smartphones

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. One day only, on July 13th, Ucom’s online shop will offer up to 80% discount for the mentioned range of the smartphones, devices, smart gadgets for home and accessories.

“Within the framework of the uDay, hurry up to acquire some select assortment of the smartphones and smart gadgets for each member of your family. Let me say that such uDays will be frequent, and our customers will be able to regularly purchase quality and modern gadgets at the best price”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add that within the framework of the uDay customers can particularly purchase space grey Apple Watch 4 of 44mm for 242 165 drams instead of the previous 284 900 drams, BT Marshall Minor II black earphones for 37 900 drams instead of the previous 49 000 drams, HIPER Slim VX880 black e-scooter for 132 000 drams instead of the previous 159 900 drams, space grey 32GB Wi-Fi iPad for 164 000 drams instead of the previous 204 900 drams, Xiaomi Kyvol D3 robot vacuum cleaner for 67 000 drams instead of the previous 84 900 drams, space grey 256 GB iPhone 8 for 279 900 drams instead of the previous 339 900 drams and etc.