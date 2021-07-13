Armenia reports 138 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. 138 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226,597, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4150 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 12.

79 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 217,810.

The death toll has reached 4549 (2 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3128.

The number of people who have been infected with coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1110 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan