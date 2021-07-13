Constitutional Court resumes hearing over appeals on disputing June 20 election results

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia continues examining the appeals of the 4 four political forces aimed at disputing the results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

“Armenia”, “I Have the Honor” alliances, “Zartonk” and “Hayots Hayrenik” parties have recently submitted appeals to the Court to annul the election results.

The Court is examining all these appeals as one case because all relate to the same issue.

At this stage the sides address questions to representative of the Civil Contract party Rustam Badasyan.

In response to the question of representative of “Zartonk” party Ara Zohrabyan whether they trust the decisions of the Constitutional Court, Rustam Badasyan said: “The decisions of the Constitutional Court are expressed legal positions, and I think that the trust factor is absolutely not important, they are mandatory for fulfillment, these positions are vital for the implementation of legal norms, analysis in Armenia and in almost all spheres of our life”.

On June 27, 2021, the CEC has formed and signed the protocol on the results of the elections, according to which the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.91% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan received 21.09% and “I Have The Honor” alliance received 5.22% of the votes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan