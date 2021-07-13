LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-21

LONDON, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.80% to $2468.50, copper price down by 0.96% to $9385.00, lead price down by 0.69% to $2314.00, nickel price down by 0.77% to $18541.00, tin price up by 0.35% to $31962.00, zinc price down by 1.24% to $2936.00, molybdenum price stood at $41337.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.

