Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-07-21

YEREVAN, 12 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs ARMENPRESS that today, 12 July, USD exchange rate is up by 0.11 drams to 495.88 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 587.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.03 drams to 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.28 drams to 687.24 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 20.71 drams to 28792.9 drams. Silver price is down by 1.42 drams to 414.68 drams. Platinum price is up by 290.76 drams to 17377.77 drams.