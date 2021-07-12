Asian Stocks up - 12-07-21

TOKYO, 12 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 2.25% to 28569.02 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 2.14% to 1953.33 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.67% to 3547.84 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.62% to 27515.24 points.