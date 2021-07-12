Argishti Kyaramyan appointed Chairman of Investigative Committee of Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the decision was made at the July 12 special sitting of the Government.

By another Government decision, Hayk Grigoryan was relieved of the post of Chairman of the Investigative Committee.

Hayk Grigoryan was appointed Chairman of the Investigation Committee on June 10, 2018.

Argishti Kyaramyan held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee since December 24, 2020.