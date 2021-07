Trial of Armenian POWs in Baku delayed until July 26

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The sham trial of 13 Armenian prisoners of war in the court of Baku has been delayed because of the absence of one of the attorneys.

The next hearing is scheduled on July 26.

The Azerbaijani court has filed fake criminal cases against the following Armenian POWs:

Rafik Karapetyan, Gurgen Gholayan, Hrays Tadevosyan, Vagharshak Maloyan, Sasun Yeghiazaryan, Arsen Vardanyan, Vahagn Bakhrikyan, Sedrak Soghomonyan, Armen Dilanyan, Manuk Martonyan, Mels Anbardanyan, Andranik Mikayelyan and Felix Grigoryan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan