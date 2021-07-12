Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

108,107 COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. A total of 108,107 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, of which the first dose is 77,449 and the second dose – 30,658, the ministry of healthcare reports.

Vaccinations with AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and CoronaVac in Armenia are available for people aged over 18.

Vaccinations are carried out on voluntary basis and are also available for foreigners free of charge.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








