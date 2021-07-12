Former NSS Director to be appointed Chairman of Investigative Committee

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Grigoryan will be relieved from the position of Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

He will be replaced by Argishti Kyaramyan, who has previously served as Head of the State Oversight Service and Director of the National Security Service.

The two issues are on the agenda of today’s extraordinary session of the government.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan