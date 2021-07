YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government convened an extraordinary session today, e-gov.am reported.

The session will begin at 11:00 in closed format.

One item is on the agenda: the Cabinet will discuss approving the 2022-2024 state medium-term expenditure program and the 2022-2026 government debt burden reduction program.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan