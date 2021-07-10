Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Iran’s President doesn’t rule out 5th wave of COVID-19 as delta spreads

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The coronavirus situation in Iran worsens, the country is facing a likelihood of the 5th wave of the disease, President Hassan Rouhani said.

He informed that the delta variant is spreading in the country’s southern and south-eastern regions. Rouhani said they can vaccinate up to 500,000 citizens daily, but stressed the need to keep all the rules to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“Maybe, the 5th wave has already started”, he said.

Iran’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases are 3.3 million, with 85.6 thousand deaths so far.

 

