Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which in the evening of July 9 the Armenian Armed Forces units opened a fire towards the Azerbaijani positions in the border area of Gegharkunik province.

“This information has nothing to do with the reality. The Armenian side didn’t open a fire, and as we have already stated, it carries out only counter actions in case of necessity”, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects 11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 3352 times
EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects

Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away 12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 1901 times
Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away

New police patrol service launches in Yerevan 11:12, 07.07.2021
Viewed 1197 times
New police patrol service launches in Yerevan

ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed 11:56, 07.05.2021
Viewed 1043 times
ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed

Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis 12:52, 07.03.2021
Viewed 1013 times
Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration