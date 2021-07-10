Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
15:12, 10 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which in the evening of July 9 the Armenian Armed Forces units opened a fire towards the Azerbaijani positions in the border area of Gegharkunik province.
“This information has nothing to do with the reality. The Armenian side didn’t open a fire, and as we have already stated, it carries out only counter actions in case of necessity”, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version