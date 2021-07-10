Armenia denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry denies the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which in the evening of July 9 the Armenian Armed Forces units opened a fire towards the Azerbaijani positions in the border area of Gegharkunik province.

“This information has nothing to do with the reality. The Armenian side didn’t open a fire, and as we have already stated, it carries out only counter actions in case of necessity”, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

