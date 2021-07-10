Earthquake kills five people in Tajikistan

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Five people have been killed in a magnitude-5.9 earthquake that hit central Tajikistan on Saturday, TASS reports citing the Khovar news agency.

According to the news agency, the earthquake damaged powerlines and about 20 homes in several settlements.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the quake’s epicenter was 171 kilometers southeast of the city of Khujand.