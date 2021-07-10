Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Armenia reports 150 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. 150 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226,285, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5553 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 9.

97 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 217,587.

The death toll has reached 4542 (2 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3050.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








