Constitutional Court rejects judge’s motion to invite President Armen Sarkissian as witness

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia rejected the motion of judge Hrayr Tovmasyan to invite President Armen Sarkissian as a witness over the case of disputing the results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

President of the Court Arman Dilanyan stated that the President of the Republic does not have a procedural status of a party in this particular case.

Since yesterday the Constitutional Court is holding a hearing over the appeals submitted recently by 4 political forces – “Armenia”, “I Have the Honor” alliances, “Zartonk” and “Hayots Hayrenik” parties, to annul the election results.

During the July 9 session judge Hrayr Tovmasyan has submitted three motions. The first one related to the President of the Republic, in particular in what conditions he made a decision to set June 20 as the election date. “Those attending the session can’t answer to this question, but this issue is raised in at least 3 appeals”, Tovmasyan said.

On June 27, 2021, the CEC has formed and signed the protocol on the results of the elections, according to which the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.91% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan received 21.09% and “I Have The Honor” alliance received 5.22% of the votes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan