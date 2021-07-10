Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

Haiti Senate declares its speaker interim president

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Senate, the upper chamber of the Haitian parliament, declared Senate President Joseph Lambert to be the country’s interim president, reports TASS.

The resolution was supported by eight senators out of 10.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was also injured. The Council of Ministers introduced the 15-day martial law in the republic.

The elections of the president, the parliament and municipal heads in Haiti are slated for September 26, with runoff due on November 21 if necessary.








