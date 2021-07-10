Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

US stocks up - 09-07-21

US stocks up - 09-07-21

NEW YORK, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 9 July:

The value of Dow Jones up by 1.30% to 34870.16 points, S&P 500 up by 1.13% to 4369.55 points, Nasdaq up by 0.98% to 14701.92 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets, “Armenpress” reports.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects 11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 3335 times
EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects

Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away 12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 1873 times
Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away

New police patrol service launches in Yerevan 11:12, 07.07.2021
Viewed 1185 times
New police patrol service launches in Yerevan

ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed 11:56, 07.05.2021
Viewed 1040 times
ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed

Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis 12:52, 07.03.2021
Viewed 1005 times
Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration