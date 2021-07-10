LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-07-21

LONDON, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.57% to $2488.50, copper price up by 1.91% to $9475.50, lead price up by 2.22% to $2330.00, nickel price up by 2.72% to $18684.00, tin price up by 0.70% to $31850.00, zinc price up by 1.57% to $2973.00, molybdenum price up by 0.22% to $41337.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.