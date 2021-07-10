Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 July

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-07-21

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-07-21

NEW YORK, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 9 July:

The price of gold futures is up by 0.17% to $1808.60, silver futures is up by 0.89% to $26.19, while platinum futures is up by 2.48% to $1098.90.

The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum, “Armenpress” reports.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects 11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 3335 times
EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects

Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away 12:52, 07.06.2021
Viewed 1873 times
Master of duduk, legendary Jivan Gasparyan passed away

New police patrol service launches in Yerevan 11:12, 07.07.2021
Viewed 1185 times
New police patrol service launches in Yerevan

ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed 11:56, 07.05.2021
Viewed 1040 times
ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed

Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis 12:52, 07.03.2021
Viewed 1005 times
Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration