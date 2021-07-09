Tigran Sahakyan appointed chairman of the Criminal Court of Appeal
YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Tigran Sahakyan as the Chairman of the Criminal Court of Appeal. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office, Sahakyan has been appointed for a three-year term.
