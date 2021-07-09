Formulating new pan-Armenian agenda is the top issue – Pashinyan receives Ara Toranian

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Co-Chair of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France Ara Toranian.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the regular interactions between the representatives of the Armenian Government and the Diaspora, which give an opportunity to exchange assessments and be reciprocally audible. According to the Caretaker PM, it can be possible to solve the issues facing the Motherland only by the consolidation of the national potential.

Nikol Pashinyan added that in the new reality the key issue is formulating a new national agenda. ''We must consolidate our national potential for withstanding the challenges and pushing forward the national agenda'', Pashinyan said.

Ara Toranian spoke about the activities of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, the actions aimed at the protection of Armenia's national interests iin France and the cooperation with the French authorities. Toranian highlighted ensuring stability in the country and continuous and consistent cooperation with the Diaspora in the solution of the problems facing Armenia. ''Your efforts aimed at the strengthening of democratic values deserves high appreciation. We have been and will continue to be committed to the protection and development of the statehood of our motherland'', Ara Toranian said.