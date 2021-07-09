Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-07-21

YEREVAN, 9 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.39 drams to 495.77 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.66 drams to 587.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 6.67 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 683.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 71.25 drams to 28813.61 drams. Silver price down by 4.13 drams to 416.1 drams. Platinum price down by 336.95 drams to 17087.01 drams.