Card to card transfer campaign for Converse Bank Visa cardholders in a new format

Converse Bank continues its card-to-card transfer campaign with Visa International Payment System in a different format. Within the framework of the campaign, until 31.07.2021 inclusively, 10 cardholders who made or received the highest number of card-to-card transfers using from VISA payment cards, including those issued outside Armenia, will receive 2 tickets to Yerevan Park.

Transfers can be made through Converse Bank Payment Portal and Mobile Banking system.

It should be noted that the previous campaign for Card-to-Card transfers of the Visa International Payment System ended on June 26. Within the framework of the campaign, the financial institution offered the Visa cardholders of Armenian banks to make card-to-card transfers to any VISA card issued outside Armenia, or to receive a transfer and receive a cashback in the amount of 1000 AMD.

Details: https://benefits.conversebank.am/en/current-promotions/item/2021/07/01/Visadirect_YerevanPark_Tickets/

