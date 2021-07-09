Georgian minister calls construction of new bridge on border one more example of Armenian- Georgian friendship

BAGRATASHEN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Irakli Karseladze calls the construction of a new bridge on the Armenian-Georgian border over the Debed River near the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen border checkpoint as one more proof of the Armenian-Georgian friendship.

“We have tradition, we build the bridges together and call that bridges as friendship bridges. We have called this 200-meter long bridge as “Friendship Bridge” which will open next year. This is the best project in terms of infrastructure, which proves how friendly the Armenian and Georgian peoples are”, he told reporters.

The Georgian minister said this is the first joint project, but added that there are grounds for discussing new joint programs.

Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan introduced his Georgian counterpart on the large-scale projects being implemented in Armenia in the infrastructure field. The Georgian minister in turn presented the large-scale programs in their country. He highlighted this experience for the implementation of joint programs. “It can be said that we are on the path of implementing new joint programs”, he added.

Suren Papikyan informed that the issue of constructing the bridge has been discussed since 2012, the loan agreement was signed in 2017, but the construction didn’t begin for key reasons. “As a result of our joint efforts we managed to reach to the point that these works started. Armenia’s northern direction, road not only with Georgia, but also with other countries, including our main partner Russia passes through this bridge. Of course, we have other checkpoints, but this is the most intensively operated route because the road leading to Lars passes through this”, Suren Papikyan said.

The construction of a new bridge – linking Armenia and Georgia over the Debed River near the Sadakhlo-Bagratashen border checkpoint, launched on July 9.

The bridge will be 160 meters long. It will have two-way roads, with a slope of about 2% from Armenia to Georgia. The Debed River passes in the middle of the bridge, which is the border between Armenia and Georgia. The construction will cost 7 million 300 thousand Euros. It is expected to be completed in May 2022.

The project is funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the governments of Armenia and Georgia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan