New Ambassador of Australia presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Australia to Armenia Graeme Meehan (residence in Moscow, Russia) presented today his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment, wishing success and expressing confidence that he will make efforts to boost the bilateral ties.

President Sarkissian said Armenia and Australia have a great potential to develop the mutual cooperation and noted that much more could be done to develop and promote the bilateral relations. He, in particular, mentioned the fields of science, high technologies, culture and tourism.

The meeting sides agreed that the Armenian community of Austria is a unique bridge between the two countries and plays a key role in the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Graeme Meehan stated that he is ready to do the utmost to strengthen and deepen the ties between Armenia and Australia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan