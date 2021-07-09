Armenia to extend coronavirus-related quarantine by another six months

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is planning to extend the coronavirus-related quarantine by another six months, caretaker Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters today.

“The draft decision on the quarantine has been circulated, is currently in the government, and I think that there will be a decision to extend the quarantine. In my view, it must be definitely extended because that decision creates a set of tools which allows us to apply strict or less restrictions”, she said.

She informed that at this moment the PRC test requirement while crossing Armenia’s border is set by the decision on quarantine.

“We do not use all possible tools by the decision on quarantine now, but some components are changing in a flexible way during the time. Yes, it will be extended by six months”, the caretaker healthcare minister said.

Armenia lifted the coronavirus-related state of emergency on September 11, 2020 and replaced it with quarantine measures which allow the authorities to continue enforcing safety rules and restrictions. The quarantine regime was effective until January 11, 2021, however, it has been extended until July 11, 2021.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan