Armenian President congratulates Argentine counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President Alberto Angel Fernandez of the Republic of Argentina on the country’s Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“The relations between Armenia and Argentina are based on mutual trust, respect and sympathy. I hope that the Armenian-Argentine friendly relations will continue strengthening in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, and the close historic ties between the two nations will give a new impetus to the further development of the high-level political dialogue and cooperation between our countries”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

