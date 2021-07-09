EU has been, remains one of Armenia’s key partners – caretaker deputy PM

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has been and remains one of Armenia’s key partners in the implementation of the ongoing reforms program, caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said at a press conference, summing up the results of the visit of the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi to Armenia.

According to Mher Grigoryan, Armenia consistently continues the democratic reforms despite the current challenges.

“I would like to state that the European Union has been and remains one of Armenia’s key partners in the implementation of the ambitious program of reforms. In this context I must definitely highlight the importance of the completion of the ratification process of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and its entry into force. Reaffirming Armenia’s commitments to democracy, rule of law and human rights, I am confident that the effective implementation of the agreement will play a key role on ensuring the continuation of these reforms”, Mher Grigoryan said.

Olivér Várhelyi and his delegation met with Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and caretaker deputy PM Grigoryan during their visit in Yerevan.

During the meetings the sides exchanged views on the Armenia-EU active cooperation, the current partnership agenda, as well as on broad range of issues relating to the further development of the relations.

The sides also touched upon the 2020 Artsakh War and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to note that Armenia is grateful to the European Union for the humanitarian aid provided for COVID-19 fight and for assisting our compatriots affected from the Artsakh War. We have discussed with the Commissioner our future actions aimed at mitigating the heaviest consequences of the large-scale military aggression against Artsakh and the post-war situation”, Mher Grigoryan said, stating that Armenia is committed to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means, within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“As a key priority we stressed the importance of the immediate and unconditional return of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives, held by Azerbaijan, which is also enshrined in the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement”, the caretaker deputy PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan