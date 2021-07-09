Armenia reports 140 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. 140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 226,135, the ministry of healthcare reports.

4046 COVID-19 tests were conducted on July 8.

109 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 217,490.

The death toll has reached 4540 (4 new death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 3000.

