Constitutional Court of Armenia holds session over appeals on disputing June 20 election results

YEREVAN, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Constitutional Court of Armenia is holding a hearing over the case on disputing the results of the June 20 snap parliamentary elections.

4 political forces – “Armenia”, “I Have the Honor” alliances, “Zartonk” and “Hayots Hayrenik” parties have recently submitted appeals to the Court to annul the election results.

The Court is examining all these appeals as one case because all relate to the same issue.

The session is also attended by representatives of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, in particular CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan, secretary Armen Smbatyan and member Nune Hovhannisyan.

During the hearing the representatives of the political forces will present the details of their appeals.

On June 27, 2021, the CEC has formed and signed the protocol on the results of the elections, according to which the Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received 53.91% of the votes, the “Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan received 21.09% and “I Have The Honor” alliance received 5.22% of the votes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan