LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-07-21

LONDON, JULY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 July:

The price of aluminum down by 3.09% to $2450.00, copper price down by 1.96% to $9297.50, lead price down by 1.38% to $2279.50, nickel price down by 0.69% to $18190.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $31630.00, zinc price down by 1.18% to $2927.00, molybdenum price up by 0.37% to $41248.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.